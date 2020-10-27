Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) Trading Down 7%

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) (TSE:STGO) traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.14 and last traded at C$2.27. 69,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 78,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STGO. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Fundamental Research began coverage on Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$4.15 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $130.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 382.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.56.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (STGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. explores for and develops precious metals in Mongolia and Canada. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia.

