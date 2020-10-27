Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for October, 27th (AMAT, AMRK, BYND, CGBD, DOOO, DSKE, EGAN, FCFS, FLNT, FSV)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, October 27th:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Hutchison China MediTech (NASDAQ:HCM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Howard Hughes Corporation operates as a real estate company engaged in the development of master planned communities and other strategic real estate development opportunities across the United States. The Company operates its business in two lines of business: Master Planned Communities and Strategic Development. Its Master Planned Communities segment consists of the development and sale of residential and commercial land, primarily in large-scale projects in and around Columbia, Maryland; Houston, Texas; and Las Vegas, Nevada. Its Strategic Development segment is made up of near, medium and long-term real estate properties and development projects. Howard Hughes Corporation is headquartered in Wacker Drive, Chicago. “

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Horiba (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Horiba Ltd. engages in manufacture and sale of instruments and systems for industrial applications. Its operating segments include Automotive Test Systems, Process and Environmental Instruments, Semiconductor Instruments, Medical-Diagnostic Instruments and Systems and Scientific Instruments and Systems. The company operates primarily in America, Asia and Oceania, Japan and Europe. Horiba Ltd is engaged in Kyoto, Japan. “

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Heritage Commerce Corp. is the holding company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, Heritage Bank East Bay, Heritage Bank South Valley and Bank of Los Altos. The company offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans. The company also accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market deposit accounts; and provides travelers’ checks, safe deposit, and other customary non-deposit banking services. “

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The company offers personal and commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. Its services includes checking accounts, savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, interim construction loans, loans to professionals, residential first and second mortgage loans , loans to purchase cars, boats and other recreational vehicles. Independent Bank Group, Inc. is headquartered in McKinney, Texas. “

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited provides an online marketing technology platform. The Company offer digital marketing, data analysis, display solutions, software development and other services. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is based in HONG KONG. “

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “IGM Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company’s lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM, which are in clinical stage. IGM Biosciences Inc. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “J&J Snack Foods Corporation is an American manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of branded niche snack foods and frozen beverages for the food service and retail supermarket industries. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, their principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S, MINUTE MAID frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B’S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY’S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE’S, CALIFORNIA CHURROS and OREO Churros, PATIO Burritos and other handheld sandwiches, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, and several bakery brands within COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. “

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:KDNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kraton Corp is a producer of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers and performance products derived from pine wood pulping co-products. The company’s product are used in a wide range of applications, including adhesives, coatings, consumer and personal care products, sealants and lubricants, and medical, packaging, automotive, paving and roofing applications. Kraton Corporation, formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers Inc., is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lancaster Colony Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets. Lancaster Colony’s wholly-owned subsidiaries, including T. Marzetti Company, produce and market high quality national and regionally-branded food products throughout the United States for the retail and foodservice markets. Most of their products sold through the retail channel are marketed under the company’s popular brand names, such as Marzetti, New York Brand Bakery, Sister Schubert’s and Flatout. The company’s production plants across the United States make an expanded family of quality food products found every day on the dinner tables of millions of consumers, as well as in well-known restaurant chains nationwide. “

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

