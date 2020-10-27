Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Strikepoint Gold Inc (CVE:SKP) traded down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 383,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 493,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

About Strikepoint Gold (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the Yukon, British Columbia, Ontario, and Manitoba in Canada. It also explores for copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Marum Resources Inc and changed its name to StrikePoint Gold Inc in June 2009.

