Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Trading Down 2.2%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04. 2,332 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 2,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Superior Plus from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20.

Superior Plus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SUUIF)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

