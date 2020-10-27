Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock (OTCMKTS:SGTPY) were up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.81. Approximately 80,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.87.

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGTPY)

Surgutneftegas Public Joint Stock Company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, produces, processes, and sells hydrocarbons. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Sale, and Other Activities segments. The company explores for oil and gas in Western Siberia, Eastern Siberia, and Timan-Pechora provinces in Russia.

