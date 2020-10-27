TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) Trading Down 1.9%

TapImmune Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 133,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 345,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

TapImmune (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that TapImmune Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TapImmune Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA T cell technology is based on the tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

