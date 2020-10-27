Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.34.

TGB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.10.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

