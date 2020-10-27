TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) will announce $90.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TC PipeLines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. TC PipeLines reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC PipeLines will report full-year sales of $385.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $380.33 million to $391.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $368.11 million, with estimates ranging from $346.21 million to $390.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TC PipeLines.

TC PipeLines (NYSE:TCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.83 million. TC PipeLines had a net margin of 70.48% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCP. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TC PipeLines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TC PipeLines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors started coverage on shares of TC PipeLines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Shares of TCP stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. TC PipeLines has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. TC PipeLines’s payout ratio is presently 69.52%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TC PipeLines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in TC PipeLines by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Heronetta Management L.P. acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TC PipeLines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

TC PipeLines Company Profile

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has interests in eight natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 10.9 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States.

