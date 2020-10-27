TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.08 million. On average, analysts expect TETRA Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TTI opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52. TETRA Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

