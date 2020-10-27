The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 24.00-24.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $23.50. The Sherwin-Williams also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $805.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Sherwin-Williams from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $691.86.

SHW opened at $670.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $725.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $693.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $615.12.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.70, for a total transaction of $3,190,362.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,624,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,543 shares of company stock worth $37,224,818. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

