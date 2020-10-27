TILT (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Down 3.1%

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.31. 236,737 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 416,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35.

TILT Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated technology and infrastructure company, provides various products and services across the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Cannabis, Technology and Infrastructure, Distribution, Accessories, and Other.

