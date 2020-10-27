Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.61. Approximately 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.56.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.28 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion.

Toto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOTDY)

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

