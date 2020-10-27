Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Acquired by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.63% of Transcat worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 45.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 218,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after acquiring an additional 46,590 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 29,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN acquired a new position in Transcat during the 2nd quarter worth $637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.86 million, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.53. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $34.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

