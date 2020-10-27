Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) fell 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.53. 460 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCLAF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Transcontinental from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28.

About Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF)

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Other. The Packaging segment engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.