TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.94-3.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.696-2.715 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.74-0.80 EPS.

NYSE TRU opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.32 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.58.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 3,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $267,690.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,640.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,065,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,414 shares of company stock worth $3,801,572 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

