TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.74-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $678-698 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.57 million.TransUnion also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.94-3.01 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.58.

TransUnion stock opened at $84.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 28,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,569,643.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,111,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David E. Wojczynski sold 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $204,627.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

