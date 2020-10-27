Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Trading 5.3% Higher

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) shares shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. 339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.48.

A number of analysts have commented on TPRKY shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. AlphaValue cut Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

Travis Perkins Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

