Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 60.51%.

TRMT opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRMT. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tremont Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

