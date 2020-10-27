TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $888.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.74. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.05 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,718.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

