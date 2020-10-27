TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Down 1.6%

TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ)’s share price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $39.33 and last traded at $39.98. 8,577 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 6,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned about 1.99% of TrueShares Technology, AI and Deep Learning ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

