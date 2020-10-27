Truist Securiti Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Facebook in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%.

FB has been the subject of several other reports. BofA Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

FB stock opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.90. The company has a market capitalization of $789.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,030.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,061 shares of company stock worth $9,439,090 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

