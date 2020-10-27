Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) Releases Earnings Results

Trxade Group (NASDAQ:MEDS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Trxade Group had a negative return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.06. Trxade Group has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $11.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $50.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.87 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trxade Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Trxade Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Trxade Group, Inc owns and operates a business-to-business Web-based marketplace focused on the pharmaceutical industry in the United States. It operates through Trxade, Inc; Community Specialty Pharmacy, LLC; and Other segments. The company operates a Web based market platform that enables commerce among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

