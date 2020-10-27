TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.45 and last traded at $15.45. 351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.03.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company engages in the production and broadcasting of television programs; music copyright and copyright rights management business; and artist management business. It also engages in Internet, events, movie, and shopping businesses.

