U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) dropped 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.38 and last traded at $30.69. Approximately 9,821 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Vegan Climate ETF stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. owned 1.12% of U.S. Vegan Climate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

