Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $495.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 37.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

UIS opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.16 million, a P/E ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.61. Unisys has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

