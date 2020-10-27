Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,678 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.02% of Universal worth $30,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Universal by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Universal by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Universal by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal alerts:

UVV stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.63. Universal Co. has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.27.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $315.81 million for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Universal Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.