VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GLCN) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.67 and last traded at $47.80. Approximately 765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 13,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.91.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors China Growth Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.