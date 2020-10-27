Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $76.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.93 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Varonis Systems updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.10-0.13 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.10-$0.13 EPS.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $122.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -43.26 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $130.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 60,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total value of $7,239,522.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,819,378.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,583,931 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

