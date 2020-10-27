Veles Trading 6.5% Higher This Week (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 50.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Veles has a market capitalization of $99,149.96 and approximately $664,261.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veles has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13,273.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.23 or 0.02985045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.96 or 0.01965975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00430551 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.44 or 0.01020834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00009581 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00041217 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.57 or 0.00456523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,381,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,852 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

