(VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Million

Analysts expect that (VLDR) (NASDAQ:VLDR) will announce sales of $30.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for (VLDR)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.90 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that (VLDR) will report full year sales of $109.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $100.50 million to $117.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $151.75 million, with estimates ranging from $151.50 million to $152.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for (VLDR).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VLDR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on (VLDR) in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on (VLDR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. (VLDR) has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

(VLDR) Company Profile

Graf Industrial Corp. is a blank check company, which engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on June 26, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

