Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $427.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WSBF shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Waterstone Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waterstone Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

