WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL) Trading Down 1.5%

WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIL)’s stock price was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.26. Approximately 960 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 9,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Quality 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.