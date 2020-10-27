Weatherford International (OTCMKTS:WFTLF) Shares Down 3.6%

Weatherford International plc (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.03. 35,609 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 178,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Weatherford International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFTLF)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

