Wedbush Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWW. B. Riley Securities lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.92.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,547 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,979,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,138,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 298,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,995,000 after acquiring an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,191,000 after acquiring an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $134,272.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,342.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

