Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Shares Down 5.1%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) shares dropped 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 1,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 29,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFSTF shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from $1.20 to $1.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

About Western Forest Products (OTCMKTS:WFSTF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

