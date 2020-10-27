Westlake Chemical Partners (WLKP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Westlake Chemical Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.91.

WLKP has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised Westlake Chemical Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.