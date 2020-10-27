Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Westwood Management Corp IL lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 356,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 8.5% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Facebook were worth $93,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 106,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $277.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $265.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.90. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cfra cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.07.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total transaction of $112,063.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,304 shares in the company, valued at $343,030.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,439,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

