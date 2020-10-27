WSFS Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WSFS Financial in a report released on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised WSFS Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 152.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

