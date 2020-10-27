Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Shares Down 5.4%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) shares were down 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 7,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 19,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

XEBEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

About Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

