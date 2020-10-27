XEL Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. XEL has a total market cap of $328,347.43 and approximately $89.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XEL has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One XEL coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XEL alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000302 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. XEL’s official website is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.