Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.52 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will post sales of $1.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $5.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 billion to $5.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $7.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.14.

In related news, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 9,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.49, for a total value of $1,890,983.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,560.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $259,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 14,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

BURL opened at $200.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -156.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.54. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $250.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.64.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

