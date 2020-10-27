Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Analysts expect Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to post $4.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.39 billion. Delta Air Lines reported sales of $11.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $17.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $18.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $28.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.15 billion to $34.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was down 75.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on DAL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,127 shares of company stock worth $3,906,600 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 596,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 102,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 73,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 457.1% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAL stock opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

