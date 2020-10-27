Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) to post $1.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sol-Gel Technologies posted sales of $4.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full-year sales of $8.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.90 million, with estimates ranging from $17.90 million to $46.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 million.

Several research analysts have commented on SLGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 318.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,265 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sol-Gel Technologies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the period. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGL opened at $8.47 on Tuesday. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, a epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma and non-melanoma skin cancer; and tapinarof and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other dermatological indications.

