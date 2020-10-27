Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Announce $0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bank7’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Bank7 posted earnings per share of ($0.64) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank7 will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bank7.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank7 from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 237.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank7 during the second quarter valued at $200,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank7 by 8.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 232,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Bank7 by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank7 by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. Bank7 has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $86.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

