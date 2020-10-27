Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $338.73 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will announce $338.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $344.40 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. SPX FLOW reported sales of $383.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.84. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPX FLOW by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

