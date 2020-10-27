Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post $6.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.26 billion to $27.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $137,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8,633.0% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 63,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $728,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $4,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNFI opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $883.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

