Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Cronos Group reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRON. ValuEngine downgraded Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James set a $10.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

In related news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 47.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company in the United States and internationally. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through ecommerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.