Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) will announce $551.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $578.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $539.10 million. Deckers Outdoor posted sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.83. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $283.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.52 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $261.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.83. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $267.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,077,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 13,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.88, for a total value of $2,762,860.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,004,819.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,604 shares of company stock worth $8,542,721. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter worth $381,395,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 917.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,484 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 267.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 117,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after buying an additional 85,848 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 97.9% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 135,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,519,000 after buying an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 518.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 51,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,074,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

