Zacks: Brokerages Expect Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will announce sales of $6.07 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.87 billion and the highest is $6.25 billion. Starbucks posted sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $23.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.18 billion to $23.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $28.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.83 billion to $28.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Starbucks from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cowen raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Shares of SBUX opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 80.77, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,558 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 154,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares in the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the second quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 207,745 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $15,287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.