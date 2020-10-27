Zilliqa Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Zilliqa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Radar Relay, Ethfinex and GOPAX. Zilliqa has a market cap of $193.70 million and $23.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00089106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00235759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00035839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.01307700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000202 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00128957 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 13,854,317,414 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,562,850,261 tokens. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, Coinhub, Bithumb, OTCBTC, Tokenomy, OKEx, WazirX, OOOBTC, UEX, DEx.top, Ethfinex, Koinex, Coinone, IDEX, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BiteBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Huobi, FCoin, AirSwap, BitForex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Korbit, DragonEX, Binance, Hotbit, Kucoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.